Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Will Anchor Ravi be in secret room?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Bigg Boss Telugu is a popular reality show in Telugu small screen. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the TV show's host. There is no official confirmation on the number of contestants participating in the TV show. We hear that a total of 19 members will be a part of the TV show.

As per the speculations, the show organizers initially planned to send anchor Ravi to the secret room but there is no official confirmation on the same. The inside sources say that it is true that the organizers planned to send anchor Ravi to the secret room but they seem to have dropped the idea because of the reasons unknown to us.

Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, VJ Sunny, Vishwa, Actor Manas, RJ Kajal, Actress Swetha Varma, Youtuber Sarayu, Uma Devi, Youtuber Siri Hanumanthu, Singer Srirama Chandra, Dance Master Nataraj, Jaswanth Padala, Youtuber Shanmukh Jaswanth, Actress Lahari, Anee, Priyanka Singh, Actress Hamida and Actress Priya are the contestants in consideration.