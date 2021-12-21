Bigg Boss Telugu: Siri & Maanas gets huge remuneration

Siri Hanmanth aka Siri is one of the strong contestants in the fifth season of the Bigg Boss Telugu TV show. She was one of the five finalists of the season but was eliminated first in the grand finale. However, she survived 15 weeks in the Bigg Boss house and for her stay, she reportedly bagged a huge amount as remuneration. Not just her, Maanas also reportedly grabbed a big amount.

We hear that the remuneration of Siri is around 1.25 lakh rupees per week. Maanas also reportedly got an amount between 1 and 1.5 lakh per week.

Altogether, both the finalists bagged 20-25 lakhs for their stay in the Bigg Boss house for 15 weeks.

Siri wants to clear off some debts and also give some money to her mother. Maanas wants to start a production house of his own. With this amount, they can start working on their dreams.