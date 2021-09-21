Bigg Boss Telugu to get an OTT version?

Telugu Bigg Boss season 5 is currently going on with decent TRPs. With Tollywood King Nagarjuna as the show host, the reality show has successfully completed two weeks of its run already.

The launch episode has scored a huge TRP rating among the other Telugu shows. According to the latest reports, Bigg Boss is now all set to get its maiden OTT version very soon. The ongoing Bigg Boss season 5 will get wrapped up in the last week of this year. Now, the makers are planning to launch the OTT version of Bigg Boss in February 2022. This OTT version will run for six weeks and will feature some noted celebrities from different professions. On an interesting note, one of the finalists of the OTT version will get a direct entry into the television version (Bigg Boss season 6) which will materialize next year.

As per the latest reports, Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 will start in June or July next year. In this way, the audience will stay connected to Bigg Boss, and also the entry of OTT contestants into the television version will be interesting to see. makes things more interesting. The OTT version is likely to be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Previously, the same formula was successfully implemented in Hindi. Bigg Boss Hindi OTT version finally concluded with Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner who bagged the prize money of Rs. 25 lakhs. Karan Johar hosted this OTT version.