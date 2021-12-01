Bigg Boss Telugu: Tough fight for top 5

Maanas Nagulapalli, Sreerama Chandra, Priyanka Singh, Kajal, Sunny, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh Jaswanth are the seven inmates playing the game in the Bigg Boss TV show currently. Going by the list, the road to top 5 is going to create a special interest among the audiences.

The latest reports reveal us that a female contestant will get eliminated from the TV show and most likely, it is Priyanka Singh. Bigg Boss is reportedly planning to keep two female inmates in the grand finale and it will be Siri and Kajal.

The speculations also reveal that one among Maanas and Sreeram will also face the danger. Only one among the two will get a chance in the grand finale.

Shanmukh is likely to be in the finale without a doubt. We have to wait some more time for more updates on the same.