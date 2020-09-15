X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood News

Bigg Boss Telugu: Triangular Love Story takes a shape in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss Telugu: Triangular Love Story takes a shape in Bigg Boss house
x

Akhil Sarthak and Abhijeet became close to Monal

Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu is an interesting TV show that attracts a lot of audiences.

Tollywood: Bigg Boss Telugu is an interesting TV show that attracts a lot of audiences. Love tracks create a special interest in almost all the seasons. In the third season, the track between Rahul and Punarnavi has been interesting.

Now, in the current season, a triangular love story is taking an interesting shape in Bigg Boss house. Akhil Sarthak and Abhijeet became close to Monal.

On Sunday night and Monday morning, she was involved in conversations with both individually. Monal feels that both Abhijeet and Akhil were not talking to her properly. However, Abhijeet sorted our his issue with Monal but it looks like the things between Akhil and Monal were not sorted.

Their track was edited in an interesting manner. We are sure that it would fetch some good TRPs for Star MAA.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X