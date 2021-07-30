Bigg Boss to begin from September 5?

The fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss. The works regarding the same have already got started and the makers are currently busy finalizing the contestants.



On the other hand, the fans have been eagerly waiting to know who is going to be the host of season 5. Some are saying that Nagarjuna who previously hosted the 3rd and 4th seasons will come back as the host for season 5 as well. But some are adding that he is busy with back-to-back films which is why another star hero will get on board to host Bigg Boss season 5.

On this note, Star Maa has decided to give an official clarity regarding Bigg Boss season 5 host by the end of this month. Most likely, the TV show will begin from 5th September.

We have to wait for a couple more days to get to know more details about Bigg Boss season 5.