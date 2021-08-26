Blue Whale: The First Look Showcased Poorna As A Cop

Tollywood's young and talented actress Poorna is slowly turning busy and is now holding a couple of interesting projects. In 2021, she is part of almost half a dozen OTT shows and movies. Out of those, there are a couple of prestigious movies like Thalaivi, Drushyam 2, Akhanda and Sundari. Thus, she is all set to share the screen space with ace actors like Balakrishna, Kangana Ranaut and Venkatesh Daggubati.



Off late, the makers of her upcoming movie 'Blue Whale'. She is essaying the role of a cop in this movie and looked intriguing in the poster!

The first poster showcased Poorna as a cop while the second one made us witness her in a serious look!

Being the first gaming and cyberbullying plot in Tollywood, we need to wait and watch how Poorna will impress the audience. This movie is being directed by T Ranganathan and is produced by B'Yond Entertainment and S Point Entertainment banners.

Speaking about Poorna's other projects, she is part of Padam Pesum, Ammayi, Visiththiram, Vritham, 100, Telugulo Naaku Nacchani Padham Prema, Sundari, Back Door, Akhanda, Drushyam 2 and Thalaivi movies.