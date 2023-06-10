Bobby to show Balakrishna in vintage avatar; here is the poster

Nata Simha Nandamuri Balakrishna is known as God of Masses and he is coming up with a huge mass potboiler with his next. Sithara Entertainments who have been produced big films like “Sir” with Fortune Four Cinema, is producing this big action spectacle. They made an official announcement about the film on the birthday of Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Delete Edit

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film while Srikara Studios is presenting. Bobby Kolli after his recent big blockbuster “Waltair Veerayya” with Chiranjeevi is directing Nandamuri Balakrishna for his next.

The director is known for giving fans huge blockbuster feast by presenting their star heroes in their vintage and classic style. Now, he has joined hands with Nandamuri Balakrishna and fans are excited about this combination.

The tagline for the movie, “NBK109,” reads “The World Knows Him but No one knows his World”. Also the concept poster with Mansion House, weapons in a suitcase attracts Balakrishna fans. The movie team is planning to release the film by early 2024 and more details will be announced soon.