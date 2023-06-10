Live
- Picture of traffic signal melted in Vijayawada seems to be untrue
- Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts on June 10: Deals on iPhone 13, Poco X5 and more
- Shakambari Utsavalu will begin on July 1st at the Durga Temple
- Fire breaks out in Khammam Agricultural Market
- TS Haritotsava from June 19
- IN undertakes twin carrier CBG ops in Arabian Sea
- Amit Shah to Visit Tamil Nadu on Sunday
- Bonalu festival showcases Telangana's rich culture: Minister
- BJP state vice president appeals to authorities to put off school reopening date
- Telangana: Women beat up fake Swami in Thorrur
Bobby to show Balakrishna in vintage avatar; here is the poster
Nata Simha Nandamuri Balakrishna is known as God of Masses and he is coming up with a huge mass potboiler with his next. Sithara Entertainments who have been produced big films like “Sir” with Fortune Four Cinema, is producing this big action spectacle. They made an official announcement about the film on the birthday of Nandamuri Balakrishna.
Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film while Srikara Studios is presenting. Bobby Kolli after his recent big blockbuster “Waltair Veerayya” with Chiranjeevi is directing Nandamuri Balakrishna for his next.
The director is known for giving fans huge blockbuster feast by presenting their star heroes in their vintage and classic style. Now, he has joined hands with Nandamuri Balakrishna and fans are excited about this combination.
The tagline for the movie, “NBK109,” reads “The World Knows Him but No one knows his World”. Also the concept poster with Mansion House, weapons in a suitcase attracts Balakrishna fans. The movie team is planning to release the film by early 2024 and more details will be announced soon.