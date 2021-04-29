Bold role for Shivagami?

Tollywood: Yesterday actress Ramya Krishna is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry and age is just a number for her.

From doing special songs to solid roles like Sivagami in Baahubali, Ramyakrishna has impressed the audience with almost all kinds of rose in her career. As per the latest reports, Ramyakrishna is now in talks for a different film in which she is going to play a bold character. Recently, Ramya Krishna play a bold role in Tamil movie Super Deluxe which became a blockbuster. Ramyakrishna is now going to do the role of a woman who has so many desires because of the hormones.

She is playing the role of a widow who looks out for others for satisfying her physical needs. As is a Tamil movie, there are more chances that the movie is also going to get dubbed in Telugu and Ramyakrishna is going to take double remuneration for this film.