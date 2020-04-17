Bollywood actor in Jr NTR30?

Jr NTR is one of the talented actors in Tollywood film industry right now. The actor is busy with RRR under the direction of Rajamouli. Soon after the completion of RRR, NTR will team up with Trivikram Srinivas for the second time. Already, they worked on an exciting film titled Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which became a big hit at the box-office.

Interestingly, there is a rumor that Sanjay Dutt is on board to play the villain but some media reports also reveal that there is no truth in the same.

Now, the truth is that the makers wanted to cast a Bollywood actor as the lead antagonist to have pan-India appeal for the movie. Already, Sanjay Dutt is doing KGF and is also in talks for Pushpa. If he gets a good name for these movies, the film unit might bring him on board. As of now, the makers did not approach anyone for the project.