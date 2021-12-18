Bollywood stars to grace BB5 grand finale?

Maverick director Rajamouli is not leaving any stone unturned for the promotions of RRR. Apart from the press meets at various places, Rajamouli is also attending talk shows and TV programs to grab the attention.

Rajamouli has already became a guest on Balakrishna's "Unstoppable" talk show recently. Now, he is all set to enter the grand finale of "Bigg Boss Telugu 5". According to the buzz, Rajamouli is going to be one of the chief guests to grace the grand finale of the reality game show Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Also, the attendance of some top Bollywood stars is going to take place on the BB5 grand finale stage as Alia Bhatt is going to be on board to promote 'RRR' as well as 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor.

There is a buzz is that Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh might also attend the grand finale to promote "83" movie which is releasing next week.