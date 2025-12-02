Boman Irani’s intriguing character poster from ‘Raja Saab’ unveiled

The much-awaited film “Raja Saab”, featuring Rebel Star Prabhas in the lead and directed by Maruthi, continues to build excitement ahead of its Sankranthi release. On the occasion of Boman Irani’s birthday, the team unveiled a special poster, revealing his intriguing role in the film. Irani plays a psychiatrist, hypnotist, and paranormal investigator, a character designed to bring a unique thrill to this horror-comedy entertainer.

“Raja Saab” is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 9, aiming to amplify the festive buzz. Director Maruthi is crafting the film as a timeless entertainer, blending humor, horror, and mass appeal. Backed by People Media Factory, producer TG Vishwa Prasad is mounting the project on a lavish scale with top-tier production values.

The film’s first lyrical track, “Rebel Saab,” released recently, has already garnered a massive response, adding to the momentum. The movie also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads.

With strong curiosity among fans and promising buzz in trade circles, Raja Saab is shaping up as one of the biggest festival releases. Movie lovers across all regions are eagerly waiting to catch Prabhas’s new avatar on First Day First Show.