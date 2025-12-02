  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Tollywood
Entertainment

Boman Irani’s intriguing character poster from ‘Raja Saab’ unveiled

  • Created On:  2 Dec 2025 6:41 PM IST
Boman Irani’s intriguing character poster from ‘Raja Saab’ unveiled
X

The much-awaited film “Raja Saab”, featuring Rebel Star Prabhas in the lead and directed by Maruthi, continues to build excitement ahead of its Sankranthi release. On the occasion of Boman Irani’s birthday, the team unveiled a special poster, revealing his intriguing role in the film. Irani plays a psychiatrist, hypnotist, and paranormal investigator, a character designed to bring a unique thrill to this horror-comedy entertainer.

“Raja Saab” is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 9, aiming to amplify the festive buzz. Director Maruthi is crafting the film as a timeless entertainer, blending humor, horror, and mass appeal. Backed by People Media Factory, producer TG Vishwa Prasad is mounting the project on a lavish scale with top-tier production values.

The film’s first lyrical track, “Rebel Saab,” released recently, has already garnered a massive response, adding to the momentum. The movie also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads.

With strong curiosity among fans and promising buzz in trade circles, Raja Saab is shaping up as one of the biggest festival releases. Movie lovers across all regions are eagerly waiting to catch Prabhas’s new avatar on First Day First Show.

Tags

Raja SaabBoman IraniPrabhasMaruthiSankranthi 2026 Release
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Swadeshi Mela in May 2026 to showcase strength of India’s trade, craftsmanship

Swadeshi Mela in May 2026 to showcase strength of India’s trade, craftsmanship

National News

More
Share it
X