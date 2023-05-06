Box Office Collections: Allari Naresh’s Ugram vs Gopichand’s Ramabanam

As the month of May kicks off, Telugu cinema enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for new releases. Two of the most anticipated movies, Allari Naresh’s Ugram and Gopichand’s Ramabanam, hit the theaters on May 5th. While Ugram managed to receive average talk and reviews, Ramabanam opened to disastrous talk, which is evident from its box office collections. Let’s take a closer look at the box office collections of both Ugram and Ramabanam.

Ugram: Can it Become a Safe Venture?

Ugram opened with below-par numbers on its first day, which is a cause for concern for the movie's team. The film will need a big jump in collections over the weekend for it to become a safe venture. This Saturday and Sunday will be a crucial time for the film to prove its mettle at the box office.

The opening day collections for Ugram are in the range of 80 Lakhs, which is relatively low considering that the theatrical business of Ugram is valued at 5 crores.

Ramabanam: A Disastrous Start

In contrast to Ugram, Ramabanam is off to an even poorer start. The first day share collections of Ramabanam are expected to be below 1.5 crores. This is a disastrous start for the film considering the theatrical business, as the theatrical rights are valued at 15 crores. The movie will need a big jump in collections over the weekend, which also looks unlikely.





Comparing the Collections

Although Ugram opened to below-par numbers, it fared much better than Ramabanam, which opened with disastrous talk and has been struggling to attract audiences. The total collections of both movies will be closely watched by the trade experts and the movie enthusiasts alike.