Box Office Showdown: 'Veera Simha Reddy' Earns Rs 125 Crores, 'Waltair Veerayya' inches towards Rs 200 crores

Tollywood actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi have both had successful runs at the box office with their recent films, "Veera Simha Reddy" and "Waltair Veerayya" respectively.

"Veera Simha Reddy" is an action drama with emotional elements and a few commercial elements that Balakrishna's fans expect, while "Waltair Veerayya" is an action comedy dealing with themes of mafia, smuggling, and brotherhood.

The budget for "Veera Simha Reddy" is comparatively lower than that of "Waltair Veerayya," but it was released a day earlier and was not dubbed into Hindi.

"Waltair Veerayya" was dubbed into Hindi and released for a Hindi-speaking audience. The film "Veera Simha Reddy" has reportedly earned over Rs 2.5 crores on its 12th day, with the majority of its collections coming from the Ceded region, particularly from B and C centres of Telugu states. The film has 25-45% occupancy at theatres. "Waltair Veerayya" has collected Rs 4.5 crores on its 11th day and has 35-55% occupancy at the theatres, it's inching towards Rs 200 crores.