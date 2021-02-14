Box-office: Uppena creates a record on release day

Uppena Movie Box Office Collections: Uppena is the talk of the town in Tollywood. The film that released yesterday has did well at the box-office. The film unit is happy that half of the movie's collection has been recovered on the first day of release itself.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections at the box-office on the opening day, in both the Telugu states.

Nizam: Rs 2.95 crores

Ceded: Rs 1.35 crores

Uttharandhra: Rs 1.45 crores

East Godavari: Rs 99 lakhs

West Godavari: Rs 81 lakhs

Guntur: Rs 65 lakhs

Nellore: Rs 62 lakhs

Krishna: Rs 35 lakhs

Total AP/TS Box office collections: Rs 9.17 crores share

Buchi Babu Sana made his debut as a director with the film. Mythri Movie Makers, in association with Sukumar Writings produced the movie. Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty received huge appreciation for their performance in the film.