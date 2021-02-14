Box-office: Uppena creates a record on release day
Uppena Movie Box Office Collections: Uppena is the talk of the town in Tollywood. The film that released yesterday has did well at the box-office. The film unit is happy that half of the movie's collection has been recovered on the first day of release itself.
The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections at the box-office on the opening day, in both the Telugu states.
Nizam: Rs 2.95 crores
Ceded: Rs 1.35 crores
Uttharandhra: Rs 1.45 crores
East Godavari: Rs 99 lakhs
West Godavari: Rs 81 lakhs
Guntur: Rs 65 lakhs
Nellore: Rs 62 lakhs
Krishna: Rs 35 lakhs
Total AP/TS Box office collections: Rs 9.17 crores share
Buchi Babu Sana made his debut as a director with the film. Mythri Movie Makers, in association with Sukumar Writings produced the movie. Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty received huge appreciation for their performance in the film.