‘BoyapatiRAPO’ gets a powerful title; ‘Skandha’ is in consideration

Ram Pothineni and director Boyapati Sreenu’s collaboration has garnered good buzz. The film which has been talking point for its grand scale and lavish budget has got a name. As per reports, the film has been christened as “Skandha.” This is akin to Boyapati’s previous film “Akhanda” which went onto become a huge blockbuster. Following the same sentiment, Boyapati locked in similar name. Interestingly, the title is also apt for the content. The title is going to be announced this week.

Already the film’s action sequences have become talking point. High-octane bull sequence is said to have stood-out in the film. Happening actress Sreeleela will be romancing Ram Pothineni in this film.

The makers had initially planned to release on 20th October. However, the producers have advanced the film’s release date. The film is now going to release on 15th September. The movie is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi and Pawan Kumar under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.