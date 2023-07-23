Brahmaji reveals interesting facts about ‘Salaar’

One of the much-awaited movies in recent times is “Salaar.” Recently, the glimpse of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” was released and received a humongous reception from fans and others. The Prashanth Neel directorial is slated for a grand release on September 28, 2023, worldwide.

The latest thing is that Telugu artist Brahmaji revealed exciting news about his presence in the film. In a recent interview, the actor said that he is a part of Salaar and is playing a grey-shade role. He also spilled the beans that he will appear in the climax portion of part 1.

On the other hand, “Salaar” trailer and first single are expected to be out next month. Shruti Haasan is playing the love interest of Prabhas in this Hombale Films production. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, Eeswari Rao, among others, played significant roles. Ravi Basrur will provide the soundtracks for this pan-Indian film.