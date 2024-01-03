Brahmanandam Honoured: Lifetime Award, Gold Bracelet

Raaga Saptha Swaram, a pioneer in promoting and presenting Indian Cultural, Arts, Music, Dance, and Social service activities worldwide for 35 years, is celebrating its successful 35th year on January 3rd at Ravindra Bharathi. On this occasion, the founder President of Raaga Saptha Swaram, V S Rajya Lakshmi, informed that on 3rd January, 2024, Wednesday, the organisation, in association with the famous Kuchipudi Naatya Guru Vinjamuri Sujatha, will felicitate the renowned Telugu actor and king of comedy, Dr Brahmanandam, with a Lifetime Achievement Award and honour him with a Gold Bracelet.

Vinjamuri Sujatha, not only a great Kuchipudi dancer but also the founder of a school in the US and a Trade Commissioner to Jamaica, will showcase a special ballet with her troupe at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium on 3rd January at 5:30 PM. The detailed brochure was launched by the Honourable Cultural and Tourism Minister of Telangana, Jupally Krishna Rao, at the Secretariat, who also accepted to be the chief guest of the function.

Rajya Lakshmi mentioned that the Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, MP Dr Lakshman, Minister for Panchayat Raj, Child, and Welfare Government of Telangana, Sitakka (D Anasuya), MP Ramakrishna Raju, veteran actor Murali Mohan, Turkey Council General Yalman Okan, and President IETO Asif Iqbal will grace the function. All are requested to attend and enjoy the event.