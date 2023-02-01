Brahmanandam Takes "Keedaa Cola" to the Next Level of Weirdness.

Tharun Bhascker, the director known for his impressive directorial debut with the film "Pelli Choopulu," has returned to directing feature films after acting in a few movies and working on several web series. His third film, "Keedaa Cola," is a crime comedy that's fast progressing with its production. The film boasts an ensemble cast of eight characters, with one of the standout roles being played by the legendary comedian Brahmanandam.

To celebrate Brahmanandam's birthday, the film's first-look poster was unveiled, featuring him wearing shades and with a puzzled expression, alongside the tagline "Your world is going to get weirder." Brahmanandam's character in the film, Varadha Raju, is a wheelchair-bound man with a disposable urine attachment.



"Keedaa Cola" marks the maiden production of VG Sainma and is being shot by cinematographer AJ Aaron. The film promises to be crazier with the presence of Brahmanandam and the lack of a traditional hero or heroine. With its unique blend of crime and comedy, "Keedaa Cola" is sure to be an entertaining and unforgettable experience.

