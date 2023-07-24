‘Bro’ prints gets dispatched to USA release

“Bro” starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej is a fantasy comedy-drama directed by Samuthirakani. The trailer release by the team garnered a unanimous response from everyone. The movie is set to hit screens on 28th July.





Generally, if it is a biggie, there are chances for USA premiers to get affected due to delays in content delivery. In fact, many films in the past faced the same problem, with many premier shows in the USA region getting canceled, which had a significant effect on their openings. “Bro” team has now avoided this issue with their perfect planning, as the overseas prints are already dispatched. This enables the distributor to arrange more shows in the USA.





“Bro” also stars Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Rohini Molleti, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu playing vital roles. TG Vishwa Prasad produced Bro, while Thaman composed the soundtracks.



