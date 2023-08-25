Live
- PM Modi To Visit ISRO Scientists In Bengaluru After Historic Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Landing
- IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath behind land pooling scam, alleges former TDP MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana
- Aruna welcomes High Court verdict
- Blow to BRS as Telangana High Court nullifies another MLA’s win
- Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav apologises
- PM Modi's Exchange With Chinese President Jinping Contradicts Narratives On Meeting Intent
- Visakhapatnam: GVMC standing committee approves 30 agenda proposals
- Opposition Coalition 'INDIA Bloc' Set To Unveil Logo At Mumbai Meeting
- Yesteryear celebrities Abbas, Farzana in talks for Bigg Boss Telugu season 7
- Anantapur: Farmers plead for groundnut processing centres in Anantapur
Just In
Buchi Babu planning something big for Ram Charan!
Ram Charan is now shooting for a film called “Game Changer” in the direction of Shankar. The film’s new schedule kick-started a few days back in Hyderabad and is going on swiftly. Well, apart from this film, he also has another pan-Indian film lined up with Buchi Babu Sana. The film was also officially announced a few months back making the fans super thrilled.
Ram Charan will be seen as a sportsman in this film which will be made on a huge scale. Well, the buzz in the film circles is that some big names from Hindi cinema are going to be a part of this film. Buchi Babu is already in talks with a few Hindi actors and the news is also that Vijay Sethupathi is most certain to play one of the main villains in the film.
