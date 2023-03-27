Buchi Babu Sana Shares A Special Poster From Ram Charan’s Next And Send Him Birthday Wishes Through Social Media

It is all known that Tollywood's young filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana who bagged the blockbuster hit with Uppena movie teamed up with Ram Charan for his next. Today being Charan's 38th birthday, most of the actors wished him through social media and the makers of his 15th movie announced the title 'Game Changer' and surprised all his fans. Even Buchi Babu also shared the new poster of the untitled movie and gave a big gift to all his fans…



Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "The Man with a Golden heart. Happiest birthday to you dearest (Mega power star/ Global star @alwaysramcharan sir. Keep shining and inspiring others with your work and kindness sir".

The poster showcased a beautiful sketch of Charan with dark background!

The 16th movie of Charan will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana and it will be produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Sukumar in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers under the Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings banner. Other details of this project will be announced soon.

Speaking about RC 15 which is titled Game Changer, along with Kiara Ali Advani and Ram Charan, even Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth and Sunil are roped in to play prominent characters in this movie. Being the 50th movie for the SVC banner, it is also being planned that the movie will be shot in 3D format. RC 15 will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Even Pooja Hegde, Naresh and a few others wished Ram Charan on this special occasion…

Actor Naresh

Pooja Hegde

Pooja wished her dear Chitti Babu by jotting down, "Happy Birthday Chittibabu!! @AlwaysRamCharan.. hope you're having the best day ever, filled with love, laughter and LOUD music. From, Jigelu Rani".

Well, Ram Charan also unveiled the new posters of Game Changer movie and treated all his fans after revealing the title poster…

Ram Charan also wrote, "I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift !! #GameChanger Thank you @shankarshanmugh sir!!"

Ram Charan looked awesome in this title poster and is seen riding the bike and is captured in a modish appeal.

