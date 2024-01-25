Live
Buchi Babu to treat Ram Charan fans on his b’day; here are the details
Enthusiastic fans of Ram Charan are eagerly anticipating the swift completion of director Shankar's project, "Game Changer," as they eagerly await their beloved star to commence his much-anticipated film with Buchi Babu Sana. The buzz around this upcoming venture, announced months ago, has reached a fever pitch, with fans expressing their eagerness for Shankar to conclude his current project promptly.
The anticipation surrounding Buchi Babu Sana's film has been fueled by the inclusion of prominent names associated with the project. Reports suggest that the filming is slated to commence in the second week of March, coinciding with an exciting revelation—the release of the film's first look on Ram Charan's birthday, March 27.
Adding to the allure of this sports drama is the musical brilliance of A R Rahman, who is set to compose the film's soundtrack. Excitement mounts as fans anticipate a fresh and distinctive appearance for Ram Charan, with news circulating that he has already begun preparations for his role in the movie.
Buchi Babu Sana, recognized for crafting robust characters for his lead actors, has fans intrigued about the nature of the role he has envisioned for Ram Charan. The combination of a skilled director, a celebrated music composer, and the dynamic presence of Ram Charan promises an exhilarating cinematic experience, leaving fans eagerly counting down the days until the film's first look is unveiled on the actor's birthday.