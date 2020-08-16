Bunty Bajaj Shares An Awesome Video Of Rana Daggubati Straight From His Childhood To Wedding

Our dear Tollywood hulk Rana Daggubati got hitched to his dear love Miheeka Bajaj on 8th August… Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj always stays active on social media and treats her fans with the candid wedding clicks of this lovely couple. Off late, Bunty Bajaj shared an awesome video of her dear son-in-law Rana Daggubati and made us go awe…





This video holds all the amazing memories of our Bhallaladeva… From Rana's childhood pics to school group photos and wedding clicks to Bidaai images, she shared a beautiful video which is a collage of all the wonderful moments of Rana's life… Both Miheeka and Rana are seen in much love in those candid wedding pics.

Bunty Bajaj also wrote, "Thank you so much gotta Patti house for beautiful gesture.❤️🙏…"





Miheeka's wedding attire is all the talk of the town… She looked beautiful in regal wedding lehenga being a combo of beige, whitish colours with a hint of rust colour too... The red dupatta which is enhanced with floral embroidery with white pearls and sequined work. Coming to her jewellery, it is just awesome… She looked just like a princess with statement meenakari polki necklace and added rani haar… She paired it with matching earrings, armlets, bangles, maatha patti and nose ring by Krsala jewellers. Those white stack of bangles and golden pearl bangle bracelets added rich look to her bridal look.

Rana and Miheeka's wedding took place at Ramanaidu Studios amidst close family members and a couple of Tollywood biggies. Rest of them witnessed his marriage live, putting on their VR sets. This made everyone to witness the wedding happily and experience the high-end VR aura.