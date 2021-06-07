Buzz: Kiara Advani & Anirudh locked for NTR30

Young Tiger Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva are working together for an interesting project soon. Already, the duo worked on the film Janatha Garage and they will reunite for a second film. As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Kiara Advani and Anirudh Ravichander are going to come on board for the film.

Siva launched Kiara as a heroine in Telugu with Bharat Ane Nenu. If the buzz is true, she will play the leading lady in the film. It is the first time that NTR and Kiara Advani are acting together.



Anirudh was supposed to compose music for NTR's last film but Thaman replaced the Tamil music composer. Now, Anirudh is set to work for NTR's film. It will be the first time for Anirudh to work with NTR as well as Koratala Siva. The official confirmation on the same will come out soon.

