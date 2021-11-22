Buzz: Megastar gives his nod to a young director

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva. He already has a bunch of projects in his pipeline.

The actor who is joining hands with a bunch of well-known directors in the industry is also locking the films with young filmmakers which has been grabbing the attention of the audience. According to the latest buzz, Megastar Chiranjeevi has given a final agreement to a young director Venky Kudumula. The director whose 'Chalo' and 'Bheeshma' became decent hits finally got a big break by getting a nod from Chiranjeevi. The 'Khaidi Number 150' actor has asked him to complete the final draft and get ready for launching the movie.

Mythri Movie Makers are onboard to bankroll this project. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is also working on 'Godfather' and 'Bhola Shankar' movies and also signed the 'Waltair Veeriah' film with Bobby