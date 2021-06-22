Buzz: Salaar follows Baahubali formula?

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Salaar. The film will have a pan-India release and the makers are planning to release the film in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Prashanth Neel is the film's director. The film's shoot is already in progress. Now, the makers are contemplating the idea to make Salaar in two parts.

Just like how Baahubali released in two parts, the film unit wants to release Salaar in two parts. Prashanth Neel already made KGF into two parts and he knows how to hold the curiosity of the audiences by releasing the film in two parts.

The film unit is yet to take a call on the same and they are holding talks about it. If everything goes well, the official announcement on the same will come out soon.

Hombale Films is bankrolling the project. More details are awaited.