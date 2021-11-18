Catherine onboard for Macherla Niyojakavargam

Nithiin is currently busy with his next film titled Macherla Niyojakavargam. The film is billed to be a rural political drama with multiple thrilling elements. SR Sekhar who edited many super hit films is marking his debut as a director with this film. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady of the film and now another heroine joins the project.



Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, the film also features Catherine Tresa. The makers officially confirmed the inclusion of Catherine Tresa in this prestigious project. As of now, the team is looking at finishing the film soon and bring it to theatres in April.



Currently, Catherine Tresa is busy with the films 'Bhala Thandana' and 'Bimbisara'.



Macherla Niyojakavargam is directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy, and the film is produced by Sreshth Movies' banner.