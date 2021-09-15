Censor Talk: Love Story gets a thumbs up

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Love Story. Sekhar Kammula is the film's director. The film unit is extremely happy with the response to the theatrical trailer. The makers are currently waiting for seeing the response of the audiences to the film, in theatres.

Going by the latest reports in the film Nagar, the film completed the censor formalities. The film was awarded with U/A certificate and we heard that the censor unit members liked the film a lot. They have appreciated the film unit for reportedly coming up with a sensible film with an interesting subject.

The movie is releasing on 24th of this month and we hope that the film will entertain everyone big time.

This is the first time Chaitanya acted in the direction of Sekhar Kammula and we hope that the film becomes a value addition in his career.