Charan's new look impresses fans!

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently busy working on an exciting film, in the direction of Shankar. The untitled film is bankrolled by Dil Raju. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead in the movie. A new picture of Ram Charan is currently going viral on social media.



Ram Charan is looking stylish in this new look. The fans are extremely happy to see Charan getting back to his best looks. Earlier, Ram Charan was seen sporting this look in the film Orange. The actor is surely enjoying this appreciation from all his fans for this new look.



Ram Charan is shooting for this prestigious project currently in Hyderabad. Director Shankar wants to complete the schedule soon and move on to his next film, Indian 2. After resuming the shoot, the actor will be back again to work on RC15.