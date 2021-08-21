Chay and Sam to move from Hyderabad

Tollywood star couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have always been in love with Goa. The duo also tied the knot in goa but also love to travel whenever they get free time.

Now, according to the latest buzz, they are planning to shift to their favorite holiday spot Goa permanently. It seems like they have been planning to get a beautiful farmhouse near the beach and settle in Goa.

They have always used to dream about having a residence in Goa and it seems like the star couple is making their dreams turn into reality by 2022.

Samantha is currently busy with a Tamil film while Naga Chaitanya is busy with a couple of other interesting projects. The complete details of the film will be out soon.

ChaySam are also planning to do another film soon!