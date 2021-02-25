'Check' pre-release business report

Tollywood: Young Hero Nithin who recently tasted success with 'Bheeshma' movie is all set to come up with his upcoming film 'Check' featuring Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier as the female leads.

Chandrashekhar Yeleti is helming this project and the promotional materials like teasers and posters have already created a good impression among the audience. The movie is gearing up for a grand release on February 26th, 2021 and the pre release business report of this movie is now grabbing the attention of the audience. The movie got sold for 15 crores in Telugu States. The satellite rights of the movie got sold for 5.5 crores whereas the Nizam and Ceeded sectors yielded 2.8 crores. Here is the overall worldwide collections of 'Check' pre release business.

Nizam: Rs 5.4 crore

Ceeded: Rs 2.8 crore

Andhra: Rs 6.8 crore

Total: Rs 15 crore

Ka+ROI+OS: Rs 1.1 crore

Total WorldWide: Rs 16.10 crore

Break-Even: 16.5 crores+

The total went up to 16.10 crores making the break even point as 16.5 crores. We can say that the movie made decent numbers in terms of the pre release rights.