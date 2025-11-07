‘Chikiri Chikiri’ from ‘Peddi’ is rooted yet refreshingly modern

The musical promotions for Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi have kicked off with a bang. After teasing fans with a vibrant promo, the makers have now unveiled the full version of the first single, Chikiri Chikiri, which is already turning into a nationwide sensation.

Composed by the legendary AR Rahman, the track blends earthy beats with electrifying energy, making it both rooted and refreshingly modern. Balaji’s rustic lyrics and Mohit Chauhan’s powerful vocals infuse the song with spirit and depth. Adding to the magic, Jani Master’s choreography transforms Rahman’s rhythm into expressive, story-driven dance sequences.

Ram Charan once again proves why he’s one of Indian cinema’s most dynamic dancers, effortlessly executing high-energy moves with unmatched style. His beedi-in-hand hook step is already catching fans’ attention online. Opposite him, Janhvi Kapoor shines in every frame, adding grace and charm to the vibrant visuals.

With Rahman’s captivating music, Charan’s electrifying screen presence, and Jani Master’s brilliant choreography, Chikiri Chikiri is set to dominate playlists and social media reels across the country. Produced by Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, Peddi will hit theatres on March 27th.