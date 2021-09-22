Chiranjeevi-Gunasekhar join hands for their third outcome?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy with the shoot of "Acharya," in Koratala Siva's direction. The actor also signed films with a few other directors. Now, the latest buzz is that Gunasekhar is planning to do a film with Chiranjeevi soon. Gunasekhar and Chiranjeevi collaborated twice in the past.

One of them is the blockbuster "Chudalani Undi," in 1998 and the other one is "Murga Raju" in 2001 which remained as a disaster in Chiranjeevi's career.

Now, the duo might collaborate on a new film. Chiranjeevi is actually busy for the next two years. The actor signed films with Meher Ramesh, KS Ravindra, and Mohan Raja. There is a buzz that the "Stalin" actor will also do films with directors Maruthi and Venky Atluri.

Gunasekhar who is currently working on "Shakuntalam" will also need time to start a film with Chiranjeevi.

By the time, Chiru finishes his commitments, Gunasekhar wants to be ready with the perfect script. As of now, there is no official confirmation on this project. On the other hand, Gunasekhar is also planning to do "Hiranyakashyapa" with Rana Daggubati as lead.

