Chiranjeevi Konidela Mourns For The Loss Of BA Raju And Shares A Note Reminiscing His Bond With Him
The Tollywood film industry woke up with shocking news! Popular PRO BA Raju passed away yesterday night after suffering from a massive heart attack. His son confirmed this news through his Twitter post.

BA Raju had good connections with almost all the actors in Tollywood and is also treated as a cine 'encyclopedia' as he could dole out any information regarding the film industry with much ease. He also remembers the collection and trade reports of the old movies.

Many Tollywood actors have mourned for his loss and reminisced him through their social media posts. Chiranjeevi was all shocked to hear this news and shared a note on his Twitter Page. Take a look!

Chiranjeevi Konidela


This tweet reads, "బి.ఏ.రాజు.. ఈ పేరు తెలియని వ్యక్తి సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉండరు. మద్రాసులో ఉన్నప్పుడు సినీపరిశ్రమకు సంబంధించిన ఎన్నో విశేషాల్ని ఆయన నాతో షేర్‌ చేసుకునేవారు. ప్రతి కెత్త విషయాన్ని ఆయన నుంచి తెలుసుకునేవాడిని.. షూటింగ్‌ స్పాట్‌ లో వచ్చి నాతో చాలా సరదాగా ముచ్చటించేవారు. నా చాలా సినిమాలకు ఆయన పీఆర్‌ వోగా పని చేశారు. సినిమాల సమస్త సమాచారం... సంవత్సరాల క్రితం రిలీజైన క్లాసిక్స్కి సంబంధించిన కలెక్షన్స రిపోర్ట రికార్డుల గురించి యథాతథంగా చెప్పగల గొప్పు నాలెజ్‌ బ్యాంక్‌ ఆయన. ఏ సినిమా ఏ తేదీన రిలీజైంది? ఎంత వసూలు చేసింది? ఏ సెంటర్‌ లో ఎన్నిరీజులు ఆడింది.. 100 రోజులు 175 రోజులు 200 రోజులు అంటూ ప్రతిదీ పరిశ్రమకు ఎన్‌ సైళ్లేపెడియాలా సమాచారం అందించేంత ప్యాషన్‌ వున్న పత్రికా జర్నలిస్ట్‌... మేధావి.. సూపర్‌ హిట్‌ సినీమ్యాగజైన్‌ కర్త, అనేక సినిమాల సక్సెస్‌ లో కీలక పాత్ర పోషించిన బి.ఏ.రాజగారు లాంటి వారు ఉండడం పరిశ్రమ అదృష్టం. అలాంటి వ్యక్తి నేడు లేరు! అన్న వార్త విని షాక్‌ కి గురయ్యాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని.. కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను." (In Madras, he used to share with me a lot about the film industry. He would come to the shooting spot and have a lot of fun chats with me. He has worked as a PR for most of my films. All the information of the movies ... He is a great knowledge bank who can tell the truth about the collections report records related to the classics released years ago. Which film was released on which date? How much did it collect? How many days it was screened in the theatres 100 days 175 days 200 days? He is a journalist who is passionate enough to provide information to the industry like an encyclopedia ... a genius .. a super hit movie magazine writer, a BA Raju garu who has played a key role in the success of many films. It was a good luck to the industry to have such person but now he is no more! I was shocked to hear the news. I wish his soul peace .. I extend my deepest sympathies to the family members.)

Even many Tollywood actors are shocked to hear this news and poured their condolences through social media… Take a look!

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Ram Potheneni

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Venkatesh Daggubati

Kajal Aggarwal

Rahul Ramakrishna

Sushant

Panja Vaishnav Tej

SS Rajamouli

Mehreen Pizrada

Director Bobby

Lavanya Tripathi

Sreenu Vaitla

Hansika

Anupama Parameswaran

Geetha Arts

Ram Achanta


RIP BA Raju garu…


