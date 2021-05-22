Chiranjeevi Konidela Mourns For The Loss Of BA Raju And Shares A Note Reminiscing His Bond With Him

The Tollywood film industry woke up with shocking news! Popular PRO BA Raju passed away yesterday night after suffering from a massive heart attack. His son confirmed this news through his Twitter post.

BA Raju had good connections with almost all the actors in Tollywood and is also treated as a cine 'encyclopedia' as he could dole out any information regarding the film industry with much ease. He also remembers the collection and trade reports of the old movies.



Many Tollywood actors have mourned for his loss and reminisced him through their social media posts. Chiranjeevi was all shocked to hear this news and shared a note on his Twitter Page. Take a look!



Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of B.A.Raju garu. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vj3OMqdB8R — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 22, 2021





This tweet reads, "బి.ఏ.రాజు.. ఈ పేరు తెలియని వ్యక్తి సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉండరు. మద్రాసులో ఉన్నప్పుడు సినీపరిశ్రమకు సంబంధించిన ఎన్నో విశేషాల్ని ఆయన నాతో షేర్‌ చేసుకునేవారు. ప్రతి కెత్త విషయాన్ని ఆయన నుంచి తెలుసుకునేవాడిని.. షూటింగ్‌ స్పాట్‌ లో వచ్చి నాతో చాలా సరదాగా ముచ్చటించేవారు. నా చాలా సినిమాలకు ఆయన పీఆర్‌ వోగా పని చేశారు. సినిమాల సమస్త సమాచారం... సంవత్సరాల క్రితం రిలీజైన క్లాసిక్స్కి సంబంధించిన కలెక్షన్స రిపోర్ట రికార్డుల గురించి యథాతథంగా చెప్పగల గొప్పు నాలెజ్‌ బ్యాంక్‌ ఆయన. ఏ సినిమా ఏ తేదీన రిలీజైంది? ఎంత వసూలు చేసింది? ఏ సెంటర్‌ లో ఎన్నిరీజులు ఆడింది.. 100 రోజులు 175 రోజులు 200 రోజులు అంటూ ప్రతిదీ పరిశ్రమకు ఎన్‌ సైళ్లేపెడియాలా సమాచారం అందించేంత ప్యాషన్‌ వున్న పత్రికా జర్నలిస్ట్‌... మేధావి.. సూపర్‌ హిట్‌ సినీమ్యాగజైన్‌ కర్త, అనేక సినిమాల సక్సెస్‌ లో కీలక పాత్ర పోషించిన బి.ఏ.రాజగారు లాంటి వారు ఉండడం పరిశ్రమ అదృష్టం. అలాంటి వ్యక్తి నేడు లేరు! అన్న వార్త విని షాక్‌ కి గురయ్యాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని.. కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను." (In Madras, he used to share with me a lot about the film industry. He would come to the shooting spot and have a lot of fun chats with me. He has worked as a PR for most of my films. All the information of the movies ... He is a great knowledge bank who can tell the truth about the collections report records related to the classics released years ago. Which film was released on which date? How much did it collect? How many days it was screened in the theatres 100 days 175 days 200 days? He is a journalist who is passionate enough to provide information to the industry like an encyclopedia ... a genius .. a super hit movie magazine writer, a BA Raju garu who has played a key role in the success of many films. It was a good luck to the industry to have such person but now he is no more! I was shocked to hear the news. I wish his soul peace .. I extend my deepest sympathies to the family members.)

Even many Tollywood actors are shocked to hear this news and poured their condolences through social media… Take a look!



Well wisher and a dear friend of mine for 37 years.. ...RIP dear BA Raju Garu !! @baraju_SuperHit We will miss you ..The Telugu film industry will miss you!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/RLStqWbtoA — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 22, 2021

That ever smiling face..that positive energy..those words of encouragement..you were one of a kind..you will be missed Raju garu..

Rest in peace..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/TY7gnyXXgv — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 22, 2021

Such terrible news to wake up to..we spoke on my birthday & he is always so full of encouragement and hope..been there right from my beginning days as a host.. aaynunte oka dhairyam undedi..you will be missed deeply BaaRaju garu..that's how I call him.. used to 😞 #RipBaRajuGaru pic.twitter.com/YUAZiAarIu — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) May 22, 2021

I'm at a loss for words BA Raju Gaaru! I've known him since my first film and he's always been such a warm and kind hearted person 😢



His presence will be missed! RIP 😢🙏🏼 https://t.co/3pZAx1WIES — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 22, 2021

Goodbye sir. Worked with your son, he's a gem. You were the first to tell me to lead a film. Thank you for everything. Hope to you see you again! https://t.co/3TSjiOutG3 — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) May 22, 2021

BA Raju garu was such a positive person to be around. Worked with him for many films right from my first. Always made me laugh, even more so if I was ever disappointed after a release. Thank You for all your encouragement Sir.

Big loss for TFI. We ll miss you very much! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EwWASBHN5u — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) May 22, 2021

This Is Really Shocked #BARaju Garu 😔My Prayers And Strength To His Family#RipBaRajuGaru Rest In Peace 😭 — Panja VaishnavTej (@VaishnavTejOffl) May 22, 2021

Truly shocked by the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. Losing a senior member like him, who has such a vast experience of working as a Film Journalist & PRO for over 1500 movies, is a void that cannot be filled.

You'll be missed.



Rest in peace. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 22, 2021

Life is so uncertain. Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of #BARaju Garu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/llo0MJC573 — Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada) May 22, 2021

Devastated by the news that@baraju_SuperHit garu is no more!!

Your services will be remembered forever,

Deepest Condolences to the family & loved ones.#RIPBaRajugaru pic.twitter.com/bPoecsEndw — Bobby (@dirbobby) May 22, 2021

Extremely shocked to hear about the sudden demise of our very own @baraju_SuperHit garu. I shared such a long association with him that I am unable to process this shocking news.His smile,warmth, kindness will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family .#RIPBARaju pic.twitter.com/2MdAIkN4Po — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) May 22, 2021

Extremely saddened & shocked to hear about the sudden demise of senior PRO & journalist @baraju_SuperHit garu. May his soul rest in peace. our condolences to his family members. pic.twitter.com/mtRwCYzfLQ — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) May 22, 2021

Shocked Saddened Speechless..

He was with us right from our 1st movie.@baraju_SuperHit gaaru,you will be missed.your smile will be missed.your words will be missed.

Will cherish the moments spent 🙏🙏🙏!!!#RipBaRajuGaru pic.twitter.com/RgzkTn3vYS — ram achanta (@RaamAchanta) May 21, 2021





RIP BA Raju garu…





