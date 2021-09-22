Chiranjeevi Launches Sai Dharam Tej's Republic Trailer And Also States That Tej Is Fine And Recovering

It is all known that the Mega family's young hero Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident a few days ago and is now still in hospital recovering from the collar bone surgery. Well, as his upcoming movie is 'Republic' is all set to hit the screens on 1st October, 2021, the makers are busy in promoting the movie. Off late, Chiranjeevi launched the trailer of this movie and also released an update on Tej's health condition.



సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ త్వరగా కోలుకుంటున్నాడు. రిపబ్లిక్ చిత్రం అక్టోబర్ 1 వ తారీఖున విడుదల చేస్తే బాగుంటుందన్న తన కోరిక మేరకు అదే తేదీన చిత్రం విడుదల అవుతుంది. మీ ఆదరణ, అభిమానం, ప్రేమే సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ కి శ్రీరామ రక్ష. Launching the trailer :https://t.co/mdA3ILcZld@IamSaiDharamTej — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 22, 2021

Wow… It's a complete terrific trailer! Sai Dharam Tej is seen as a collector in this video and takes a stand for the betterment of the people. He works for the people and this attitude lands him in trouble as he goes against the supreme leader and a public representative Ramya Krishnan. Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and a few other ace actors also made their presence in this trailer and raised the expectations on it. Tej is essaying the role of District Collector Panja Abhiram in this movie.

Going with the plot, Sai Dharam Tej enters the scene as an IAS officer and works for the wellness of the people. But he also stands against the decisions made by the government. Thus, he also fights for justice in court. But we need to wait and watch how he makes the people know about the evil intentions of Ramya Krishnan.

According to the sources, the movie mainly focuses on the judiciary and legislative system. Republic movie is directed by Deva Katta and is touted to be a social drama that is being bankrolled by J Bhagawan and J Pulla Rao under the banner of JB Entertainments in association with the Zee Studios banner. This movie also has Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna and Sai Dheena in other prominent roles. Mani Sharma is scoring the music for this most awaited movie of the season.

This movie will hit the theatres on 1st October, 2021 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi…