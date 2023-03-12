Chiranjeevi praises ‘Balagam,’ calls it an honest attempt

"Balagam" movie is doing wonders at the box office. The film, which is devoid of any commercial elements, is winning over audiences with its heartwarming content.

Starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Venu Yaldandi.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has now appreciated the team "Balagam" on the grand success. "Balagam" team met Chiru on the sets of "Bhola Shankar".

The movie team released the video where Megastar can be seen sharing his views and thoughts about the village drama. Chiranjeevi said that "Balagam" is filled with honesty throughout.

Chiranjeevi made fun in his style and said that though a commercial producer like Dil Raju backed the film, Venu did complete justice to "Balagam." He further stated that "Balagam" truly reflects the nativity and culture of Telangana. Chiranjeevi added that his respect for Venu increased after the film.