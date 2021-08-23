  • Menu
Chiranjeevi wants to do 'real' stunts?

Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi 

Megastar Chiranjeevi is also busy with the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit film 'Lucifer'. Director Jayam Raja of 'Lucifer' fame got on board for the action scenes in the remake as well.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is also busy with the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit film 'Lucifer'. Director Jayam Raja of 'Lucifer' fame got on board for the action scenes in the remake as well. However, as Ravi is trying to make those action sequences in his own style, Chiru is reportedly getting worried.

The director teamed up with some action choreographers to design the fighting sequences in a way considering the age of Chiranjeevi.

But Chiru wants to do them without any body-double.

On this note, he wants to reshoot a few of the action scenes. He picked Meher Ramesh to direct the film as he is a pro when comes to action scenes.

Both Chiranjeevi and Meher already discussed about their plan in doing the action sequences. They are extremely happy with their plan. As of now, there is no clarity on when the shoot begins!

