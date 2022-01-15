Chiranjeevi’s Acharya Release Date Is Postponed Due To The Rise In Covid-19 Cases

It is all known that a few Bollywood and Tollywood movies which are the most-awaited ones of this season are getting postponed due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases. RRR, Radhe Shyam, Jersey and Prithviraj movies belong to this list… Now, even Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Acharya also joined the list! Makers announced this news through his Twitter page and dropped an official note!

This note reads, "Due to the on-going widespread of Covid, the release of Acharya is postponed. A new release date would be announced soon. Wishing Everyone A Happy Sankranthi… Please stay safe and follow the Covid protocols." They also wrote, "The release of #Acharya stands postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date would be announced soon."

This Koratala Shiva directorial has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. It is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Even Ram Charan Teja holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. Along with them even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play important roles. Chiranjeevi essays the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie. Along with this movie, Chiru is also part of Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar and Mohan Raja's God Father movie.

Yesterday, Chiru also treated all his fans by sharing the Bhogi celebrations video of their family…

This video showcased all the fun-filled Bhogi celebrations of the Mega family. Chiru and his son Varun Tej are seen preparing dosa's for all their dear family members. Chiru also wished his fans by jotting down, "అందరికీ భోగ భాగ్యాల సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు!

#HappyBhogi #HappySankranti".