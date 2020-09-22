Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film is titled, Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. The movie unit is extremely looking forward to resuming the shoot soon. Already, the makers planned the shoot a couple of times in the past but it did not take place then.

With the Corona cases slightly coming down, we hope to see Chiranjeevi getting back to the film's sets soon. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi is also eager to get back to the sets. He wants to finish the shoot and start working for a new project again.



As of now, there is no clarity on when the shoot begins but the pre-production work for the same is actively progressing. Let us hope that the things work out well and we can see the movie unit begin rolling. Kajal Aggarwal plays the leading lady in the movie.

