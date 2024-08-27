Live
Just In
Chiranjeevi’s heart-warming gesture for his devoted fan Eshwarayya garners applause
Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday with a touching gesture that highlighted his deep bond with fans.
Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday with a touching gesture that highlighted his deep bond with fans. This year, he was particularly moved by the devotion of Eshwarayya, a long-time admirer who undertook a pilgrimage from Tirupati to Tirumala to honor the actor.
Moved by Eshwarayya’s dedication, Chiranjeevi invited him and his family to his Hyderabad home for a special meeting. The megastar welcomed them warmly, presenting gifts of pattu clothing and extending his support, showcasing his well-known generosity and humility.
Chiranjeevi’s connection with his fans is legendary, and this gesture further solidifies his reputation. As part of his spiritual tradition, Chiranjeevi also donned the Ayyappa Mala this year, signifying his devotion. He met Eshwarayya again after this ritual, personally thanking him for his loyalty.
Eshwarayya’s previous acts of devotion, including a cycle journey to meet Chiranjeevi, underscore the lengths fans go for their idols. Chiranjeevi’s heartfelt response highlights the deep and enduring relationship he maintains with his followers.
On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is working on Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy film directed by Malldi Vasishta, slated for release on January 10, 2025.