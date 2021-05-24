Chiru decides to cancel his movie shootings?

Megastar Chiranjeevi has already announced that he is in plans to take up at least 2 to 3 movies in a year. But it has been a year since his comeback and the actor hasn't released any of his movies after 'Sye Raa'.

Chiranjeevi is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva. Ram Charan who is bankrolling this project is also playing a crucial role in this film. Due to the pandemic, the shooting of the film got delayed and the movie release which was supposed to be on May 13 2021 also got postponed indefinitely. On this note, Megastar Chiranjeevi has decided not to take any movie onto the sets this year.



Though he has already launched his upcoming movies like the Telugu remake of 'Lucifer' under the direction of Jayam Mohan Raja, the film is much likely to go on to the sets only when everything becomes normal again. On the other hand, the casting of the film is currently going on.

