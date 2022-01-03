Chiru doesn't like being called Telugu 'industry head'

Hyderabad: 'Megastar' K Chiranjeevi attended a charity event on Sunday. As the 'Acharya' actor addressed the gathering, he stated that he no longer wants to be addressed as the 'industry head'. He said, "Please do not call me the 'industry head' anymore."

"I will be there for my movie industry people. But I do not want these titles anymore. I think it is better to be a responsible person than be called a bigwig."

Chiranjeevi also conveyed that he will continue to do good work, even without titles, as those titles aren't that significant to him anymore.

Chiru has been one of the first people to respond to any kind of difficulties that hit the Telugu film industry workers.

Even in recent times, the ticket price issue was taken to Chiranjeevi, while he tried to communicate regarding the same with the Andhra Pradesh government. While the MAA elections had seen attempts to drag Chiranjeevi into murky issues, he never responded to those comments, which underline his immense respect towards the industry. Now that he has suggested not to call him the head of the industry, some of his co-stars think the actor seems to have been hurt by the happenings in Tollywood; hence does not want to interfere with these issues. On the work front, Chiru is looking forward to the grand release of 'Acharya', in which he shares the screen space with his son Ram Charan.

His mega action entertainer 'Bholaa Shankar' is being directed by Meher Ramesh, while he is to start shooting for 'Godfather', a film by Mohan Raja.