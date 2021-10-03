Clarity on Baahubali web series!

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion are two prestigious projects that took the Telugu cinema to next level. Having witnessed the euphoria around the film. streaming platform Netflix decided to make the story a web series. Basing on the character Sivagami, the streaming service gave a nod to bring a web series on the film.

There are speculations that Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru who earlier did the project are not a part of it anymore. The reports revealed that Netflix scrapped the version that has already been shot.

Deva Katta revealed that the makers are planning to make the web series on the lines of Game of Thrones. The makers of GOT took almost 10 to 15 years in coming up with the script. So, the makers of this series are also planning to spend more time on the script and then shoot it.