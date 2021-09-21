Clarity on Rangamarthanda's release

Director Krishna Vamsi is currently busy with the re-recording and post-production works of his next film. The creative director is currently working on an interesting film Rangamarthanda. It is the official remake of the Marathi hit film Natasamrat.



Prakash Raj plays the lead role in the film, reprising the role of Nana Patekar from the original. Ramya Krishnan, Adarsh Balakrishna, Shivatmika Rajasekhar and others are also a part of the film.



Initially, there are speculations that the film will skip the theatrical release for a direct OTT release but we hear that the movie will have a grand release in theatres.



Going by the reports, the film will have a grand release in the month of December. The director is planning to bring the film to theatres by the end of this year. More details of the film will be out soon.