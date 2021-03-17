Comedy as key element in Chiranjeevi's Acharya

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on an interesting film Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of the film. The makers launched a teaser that carries Chiranjeevi in an action mode. The film looks like a serious one but we came to know that the film will be a blend of all elements. The buzz is that there are comedy elements in the film too.

The latest media speculations reveal that Chiranjeevi and Vennela Kishore will be seen together in some important scenes of the film. The comedy track of the two will be entertaining, says the reports.

Acharya has so many surprising elements and the comedy track between the two is said to be interesting. Benerjee, Vennela Kishore, and Tanikella Bharani will be seen throughout the film with Chiranjeevi. Sreedhar Seepana is said to be the writer of the film who is contributing the comedy aspects to the film.