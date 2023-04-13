  • Menu
Complaint Filed Against Director Venu Yeldandi Over 'Balagam'

Complaint Filed Against Director Venu Yeldandi Over Balagam
Highlights

Renowned comedian Venu Yeldandi recently made his directorial debut with the highly acclaimed rural drama film, Balagam, which has earned...

Renowned comedian Venu Yeldandi recently made his directorial debut with the highly acclaimed rural drama film, Balagam, which has earned approximately Rs 50 crore worldwide. The movie has garnered praise from various prominent Tollywood actors.

However, some MPTCs from Ibrahimpatnam mandal in Jagityal district have filed a complaint against Venu Yeldandi, claiming that he has portrayed them in a negative light in a few scenes of the film. The MPTCs have urged the Tahsildar to take legal action against the director. Venu has not yet responded to the allegations.

Balagam stars Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles, and it is produced by Dil Raju's daughter, Hanshita Reddy.

