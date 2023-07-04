Confirmed: Niharika Konidela applies for divorce with Chaitanya

A few years ago, Niharika Konidela, the daughter of Naga Babu, wed Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a grandiose ceremony attended by a host of celebrities. The couple has been residing in an apartment in Banjara Hills.



Today, the latest update is Niharika applied for divorce with Chaitanya at Kukatpally family court in Hyderabad. The reasons for their divorce is not disclosed. An official confirmation is also not released by any of them.

Chaitanya posted an update today morning that he has been in a meditation centre and he thanked people who are responsible for going there. This might be the indication of their divoce news.

There were some rumours about their divorce a few months ago, but the couple later debunked them by sharing some photos of themselves together. The total issue came into limelight when the wedding photos of Niharika and Chaitanya on social media were removed. An official confirmation regarding their divorce to be out soon.