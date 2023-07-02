Confirmed: This is when ‘Surya S/o Krishnan’ getting re-released

A few days ago, we reported that Suriya’s classic film “Surya S/o Krishnan” (known as “Vaaranam Aayiram” in Tamil) is up for re-release. Now, we have an official confirmation regarding the same. The Gautam Vasudev Menon-directed film is all set to release in India on July 21, 2023, and in the USA, it will be released on July 19, 2023. Fans of this film are eagerly awaiting its release.

Sameera Reddy, Simran, and Divya Spandana are the female leads in this flick, which features music by Harris Jayaraj. Keep checking this space for more updates.