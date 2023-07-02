Live
- NAFSCOB chairman participates in Indian Cooperative Congress in Delhi
- Sonia Gandhi gave KCR chance to become CM
- Confirmed: ‘Yatra 2’ to hit screens before 2024 elections
- Bhatti’s padayatra concludes
- Hyderabad: Metro Rail facility for students
- Question on ‘Balagam’ movie in TSPSC Group 4 exam surprises all
- Big jolt to BRS as many leaders join Congress
- Expressway from Manchirevula to Nagole in the plans: KTR
- MAUD Minister KTR to present FTCCI Excellence Awards tomorrow
- Ace Engineering College student gets whopping Rs 16.5 Lakh package
Confirmed: This is when ‘Surya S/o Krishnan’ getting re-released
Highlights
A few days ago, we reported that Suriya’s classic film “Surya S/o Krishnan” (known as “Vaaranam Aayiram” in Tamil) is up for re-release. Now, we have...
A few days ago, we reported that Suriya’s classic film “Surya S/o Krishnan” (known as “Vaaranam Aayiram” in Tamil) is up for re-release. Now, we have an official confirmation regarding the same. The Gautam Vasudev Menon-directed film is all set to release in India on July 21, 2023, and in the USA, it will be released on July 19, 2023. Fans of this film are eagerly awaiting its release.
Sameera Reddy, Simran, and Divya Spandana are the female leads in this flick, which features music by Harris Jayaraj. Keep checking this space for more updates.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS