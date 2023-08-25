Confusion on ‘Pushpa 2’ special song still continues

“Pushpa 2” is one of the biggest films in the career of Allu Arjun. The star hero is shooting for the sequel as of now and there is a solid buzz for this film which will be out in 2024.

As we all know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu sizzled in a special number in “Pushpa” and took things to another level. Career wise too, ‘Oo Antava Mava’ helped Samantha to go places in Bollywood with this song.

As per sources, “Pushpa 2,” also has a special song and a star heroine will perform in it. Well, the latest news is that the makers are having a tough time finalizing the heroine for this song. The makers had approached two-star heroines in Hindi but they rejected it. The word is that the makers are scratching their heads to lock the star who will sizzle in this song.

Sukumar’s films have special songs that become crazy hits and after “Pushpa,” the pressure on this special song in the sequel is quite high. We need to wait for some time to see which star will get to shake legs with Allu Arjun in this song.